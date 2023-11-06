PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

PYPL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.02. 6,186,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,203,055. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

