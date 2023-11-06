Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,212 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,140,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,247,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

