Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 115,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,955. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.37. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

