Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 190,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.28.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

