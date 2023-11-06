Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 171 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.75. 242,306 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.98.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

