Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,296,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,823,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,292,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 201,484 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,989,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

