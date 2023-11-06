Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.87.

SYK stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.74. The stock had a trading volume of 245,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,307. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $206.66 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

