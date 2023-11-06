Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 764,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787,556. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

