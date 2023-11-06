Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.81. 413,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

