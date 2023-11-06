Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $8.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $569.31. 333,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.34. The company has a market cap of $252.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

