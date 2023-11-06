Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $806,000. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 217,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 33,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 209,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 879,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $35.81. 3,044,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,256,174. The firm has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

