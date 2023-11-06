Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,599 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.98. 566,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,195. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average of $175.99. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.89 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

