Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.99. 1,988,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,353. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $155.81 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

