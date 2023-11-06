Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 530,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,076,000 after buying an additional 492,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.64. 63,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,028. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.52 and a 200 day moving average of $237.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $205.56 and a 1-year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

