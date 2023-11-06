Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 673 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $448.97. 165,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

