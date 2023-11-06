Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Insider David Groves Acquires 47,372 Shares of Stock

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Free Report) insider David Groves acquired 47,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,603.67 ($30,957.75).

David Groves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, David Groves bought 2,551 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,499.98 ($1,592.34).

Pengana Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Pengana Capital Group Cuts Dividend

Pengana Capital Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th.

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

