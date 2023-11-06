PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,385 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.59% of PENN Entertainment worth $58,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,008,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 8,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 448,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 373,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.06.

PENN stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

