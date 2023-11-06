Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.25.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Penumbra Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $197.86 on Monday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $144.76 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.20.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $159,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,871.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,756 shares of company stock worth $8,075,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Penumbra by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Penumbra by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Penumbra by 172.2% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Penumbra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Penumbra by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.



