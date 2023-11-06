Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,824 shares of company stock worth $21,131,844 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

META opened at $315.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.85. The company has a market cap of $811.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on META. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

