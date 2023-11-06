Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,008 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 4.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $179,689,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE LYV opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
