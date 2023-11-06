Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $5.04 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,466 shares of company stock worth $14,285,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $380.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $381.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.34.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

