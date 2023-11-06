Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,606 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,296,000 after buying an additional 1,127,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $215,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DG opened at $119.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $260.07. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

