Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing accounts for about 2.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Modine Manufacturing worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOD. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,463,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 2.0 %

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.