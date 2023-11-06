Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes $103,000 Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TELA. Barclays PLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $13.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.84.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 215.52% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

