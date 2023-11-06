Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.5% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.63 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

