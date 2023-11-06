PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.56), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. PHINIA updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHIN traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 220,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70. PHINIA has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PHINIA news, Director Samuel R. Chapin purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $486,460.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady D. Ericson purchased 13,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $381,570.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,088,895.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.

Featured Stories

