Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

