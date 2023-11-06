Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,574,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,231,000 after acquiring an additional 721,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $110.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

