Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 42.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,128,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 19.3% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Raymond James by 83.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 271,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.9 %

RJF opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

