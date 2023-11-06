Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in GSK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in GSK by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

