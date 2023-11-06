Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $7.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $376,375.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,726,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,727.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 318,186 shares of company stock worth $2,298,004 over the last 90 days.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

