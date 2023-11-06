Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lessened by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $243.69 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $264.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.44 and a 200-day moving average of $222.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.