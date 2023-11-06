Piper Sandler Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $140.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,872. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

