Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $16.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.59. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24,541 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Plains GP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 68,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

