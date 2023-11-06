Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Truist Financial

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $943.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 107.0% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40,234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 303,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

