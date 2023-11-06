Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 131,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

