Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 2.87% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the first quarter worth about $295,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EWK opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

