Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 328 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $187.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

