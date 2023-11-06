Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,694 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $85.30 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

