Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 507 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,687 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 355.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 533,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth $5,413,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $27.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $716.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

