Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 835 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30,237.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,580,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after buying an additional 279,691 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

