Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 57,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $93.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

