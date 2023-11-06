Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 700.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

