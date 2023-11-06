Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $412,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $279.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

