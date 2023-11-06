Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,598 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

