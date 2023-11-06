Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 955 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,913,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.63.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $164.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.89 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

