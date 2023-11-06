Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,963 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,963 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after acquiring an additional 796,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after purchasing an additional 271,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

HAL opened at $40.50 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

