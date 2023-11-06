Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.23% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGOV opened at $37.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.