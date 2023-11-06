Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.23% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 91,829.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,844,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820,542 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,330 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,138,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 302,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 245,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 743.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 236,377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

