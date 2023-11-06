Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 327 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,085 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $251.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $141.62 and a one year high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

